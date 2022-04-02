Dimapur: Nagaland’s higher education department will introduce a choice-based credit system (CBCS) in all the affiliated higher education institutes in the state from this academic session.

In its presentation at the departmental review meetings with the higher and technical departments at the chief secretary’s office in Kohima on Saturday, the department said the CBCS consists of credit-based courses such as disciplinary major and minor, interdisciplinary major and minor, vocational or skill courses, project works in community engagement and service, environmental education and value-based education.

Stating that there are 15 government colleges in Nagaland, which are producing around 7000 graduates every year, the department said it has prepared the concept note on the implementation of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in higher education institutes of the state and submitted it to the Union ministry of education.

The department also highlighted plans to introduce new programmes and courses such as food processing technology, diploma in pharmacy, tourism, etc in the polytechnics to diversify educational opportunities and enhance the employability of the youth.

The technical education department informed that there are seven functioning polytechnics in the state with an enrolment of 742 students during 2021-22 availing various courses in technical and vocational education and training.

The department said it has selected and nominated 549 candidates to study medical and allied courses, engineering, and agri and allied courses purely on merit basis through NEET, JEE Mains and Nagaland State Entrance Examination during the academic session 2021-22.

In his address, chief secretary J Alam said the departmental review meetings were held to go over the departmental functioning, programmes and problems, and plans for better functioning of state government machinery.

Alam said the way of functioning of both higher education and technical education departments is different from other government departments. He added that the people expect the two departments to come up with new innovative ideas and bring positive change in the education system in the state.

He also said the National Education Policy 2020 should be properly understood and called for its successful implementation in the state.

Both the departments highlighted the implementation of various government schemes and also brought up issues faced by them.