Dimapur: The All Nagaland College Students’ Union (ANCSU) has urged the Union ministry of tribal affairs (education section) for early release of the second and final installment of the centrally sponsored scheme-post matric scholarship (CSS-PMS) for ST students of Nagaland for the year 2022-2023.

ANCSU president Tenyesinlo Bukh and assistant general secretary Kivinoka A Sema, in a letter addressed to the secretary of the ministry, on Friday appealed to understand the need for scholarships by the students for their academic requirements.

The students’ body acknowledged the ministry for releasing Rs. 36.08 crore as arrears for 2021-2022 and the first installment (50 per cent of central share) for 2022-2023 on November 16, 2022, over the proposal projected amount of Rs. 46.85 crore for 4,3424 beneficiaries for 2022-2023.

It, however, expressed dismay at the ministry for allegedly neglecting the sole purpose of scholarships through delay tactics year after year in sanctioning scholarship money to Nagaland.

Stating that the implementing agency submitted a utilisation certificate to the authority on August 31, 2023, the union said the matter has been kept in abeyance even after a lapse of more than 70 days.

It hoped that the ministry would pay heed to the genuine voice and address the matter on priority rather than meting out step-motherly treatment to the students of Nagaland.