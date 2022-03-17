Dimapur. Assam and Nagaland Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi on Thursday urged graduates and research scholars to acquire out-of-the-box thinking ability to successfully deal with the contemporary challenges being faced by humanity today.

He also advised them not to go after those who are not on the right path, even if they are in large number, but to learn to walk alone, if they think and feel it will take them to the right destination.

Mukhi was addressing the 5th convocation of the Nagaland University Lumami at the university auditorium (I Ihoshe Kinimi hall).

He said university convocation is an occasion as well as an opportunity for the graduates and research scholars to receive their degrees and certificates that they have earned by putting in hard work with unflinching determination, toils and tears. He added that it is also an occasion to introspect and ponder over the utility of such degrees and certificates for meeting the challenges of the outside world and for grabbing the existing opportunities for bettering their lives and those around them.

Mukhi lamented that many students with degrees from universities want to join only the government sector, even on a contractual basis. He encouraged them to look for ways to be innovative and start working avenues for them.

He also urged them to become job creators rather than job seekers and improve the entrepreneurial landscape of Nagaland.

The Governor appreciated the people of Nagaland for protecting and preserving their traditional knowledge and value systems in the form of their tribal languages, folk dance, food and food habits, arts and artefacts.

He said it is the responsibility of Nagaland University to create enabling ecology through relevant centres of knowledge to promote and preserve the ancient wisdom of the Naga people.

“The success of the Nagaland University and the relevance of its teaching community, in particular, will be judged by the future generation based on its ability to solve the contemporary socio-political and economic and developmental challenges,” he added.

Mukhi also said the people of Nagaland have great expectations from the intellectual class of the university for solving the ongoing imbroglio for achieving and establishing sustainable peace and durable socio-political order for peaceful, prosperous and stable Nagaland.

A total of 111 candidates received gold medals while 194 received degree certificates on the occasion.