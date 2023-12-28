Imphal: Manipur government has constituted a three-member Inquiry Committee to investigate the issuance of the No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for affiliation of Central Board of Secondary Education, New Delhi (CBSE) by unauthorised persons/officials in respect of 25 education institutions from Manipur which were recently affiliated and later de-affiliation by the CBSE.

The committee will have L Nandakumar Singh, Director, Education, school, Manipur as the Chairman shall furnish its report to the state government by January 5, 2024.

This is stated in an official notification issued by Anjali Chongtham, Joint Secretary of Education(S) of the Government of Manipur.

The terms of reference of the Inquiry Committee are —Find out officials/officers responsible for issuing the NOCs without following due process, find out if signatures have been forced in r/o any of the signatures in the NOCs, recommend appropriate action against responsible officers/officials and in case of any evidence of forgeries, appropriate legal action to be taken up by filing FIR, etc.

Notably, the CBSE recently withdrew the affiliation, which was recently granted to the 25 schools from two districts of Manipur — Churachandpur, and Kangpokpi with immediate effect.

However, the affiliation was withdrawn on the ground that the NOCs submitted by these schools had not been issued by the authorized functionaries of the State Government and for cancellation of affiliation as requested by the Manipur Government.