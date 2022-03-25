Applications are invited for the post of Guest Faculty (Agricultural Statistics) on contractual basis in Nagaland University.

Nagaland University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Guest Faculty (Agricultural Statistics) on contractual basis in the Department of Agricultural Economics, School of Agricultural Sciences & Rural Development (SASRD).

Name of post : Guest Faculty (Agricultural Statistics)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 1000/- per lecture not exceeding Rs. 25000/- per month

Eligibility Criteria :

Essential : Master’s degree in Agricultural Statistics with minimum 55% marks with PhD in Agricultural Statistics from recognized Institution / University

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on March 29, 2022 at 11 AM in the School Conference Hall, School of Agricultural Sciences & Rural Development (SASRD), Nagaland University, Medziphema.

How to apply : Candidates should bring a brief resume for the interview along with passport size photograph, photocopy of educational qualifications and other testimonials.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here