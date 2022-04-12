New Delhi: Delhi Police has registered two FIRs against unidentified people in connection with the violence inside Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus where six students were injured.



“We have received a complaint from a group of students who are members of JNUSU, SFI, DSF and AISA against unknown ABVP students,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Manoj C. said.

He said the students belonging to Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) have also said that they will also be giving a written complaint.



Later in the evening, the DCP said that another FIR was registered on the complaint of ABVP.



Accordingly, the police registered two FIRs under the same sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.



“On receipt of the same necessary appropriate legal action will be taken,” the senior official said.



Two groups at the JNU clashed on Sunday following an argument.



The Left alliance members accused the ABVP of forcefully prohibiting non-vegetarian food at a Hostel on campus while the ABVP alleged that the members of the Left alliance including the NSUI were not allowing them to conduct a Pooja and Havan programme on the occasion of Ram Navami.