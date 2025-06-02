The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has announced the JEE Advanced 2025 results today, June 2.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their scores on the official website: jeeadv.ac.in.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The final answer keys have also been published along with the results.

Earlier, the provisional answer key was released on May 25, and students were allowed to raise objections until 5 PM on May 27.

How to Check JEE Advanced 2025 Result:

1.Visit the official website: jeeadv.ac.in

2. Click on the JEE Advanced 2025 Result link on the homepage.

3. Enter your login credentials.

4. Submit and view your result.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Exam Overview:

Exam Date: May 18, 2025

Conducted By: IIT Kanpur

Paper 1 Timing: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Paper 2 Timing: 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

Registered Candidates: 1,87,223

IIT Kanpur has also released the topper list and cut-off marks along with the results.

Candidates who qualify can now participate in the JoSAA counselling process for admission to IITs and other participating institutes. JoSAA registration will begin on June 3.

About JEE Advanced:

JEE Advanced is a prestigious national-level entrance exam conducted for admission into the IITs. Only the top 2.5 lakh candidates (across all categories) who qualify JEE Main are eligible to appear for this exam.