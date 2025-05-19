JEE Advanced 2025 exam analysis : Find the most difficult sections

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025 took place today, May 18, in two shifts morning from 9 AM to 12 PM and afternoon from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

According to Ajay Sharma, National Academic Director of Engineering at Aakash Educational Services Limited, the overall difficulty of the exam was moderate.

“The JEE Advanced 2025 was well-balanced across subjects and topics, with the majority of students and experts rating it as moderately difficult,” Sharma said. He noted that among the three core subjects, Chemistry was the easiest, Physics ranged from moderate to challenging, and Mathematics was the toughest due to its lengthy, calculation-heavy problems.

JEE Advanced 2025: Paper Pattern

Paper 1

Total questions per subject: 16

Section 1: 4 single-answer questions (+3 marks, -1 penalty)

Section 2: 3 multiple-correct questions (+4 marks, -2 penalty)

Section 3: 6 numerical-type questions (+4 marks, no negative marking)

Section 4: 3 list-match type questions (+4 marks, -1 penalty)

Total marks per subject: 60

Paper 2

Total questions per subject: 16

Section 1: 4 single-answer questions (+3 marks, -1 penalty)

Section 2: 4 multiple-correct questions (+4 marks, -2 penalty)

Section 3: 8 numerical-type questions (+4 marks, no negative marking)

Total marks per subject: 60

Overall

Total questions: 96 (48 per paper × 2 papers)

Total marks: 360 (180 per paper × 2 papers)

Subject-wise Analysis

Physics

The physics section was rated easy to moderate overall. Paper 1 was considered easier than Paper 2. Most questions were numerical, demanding solid conceptual understanding and moderate calculations. Some questions in Paper 2 were lengthy and time-consuming.

Chemistry

Chemistry was the easiest subject in both papers, with mostly conceptual and straightforward questions. Few required detailed calculations, and students found the coverage of Organic, Inorganic, and Physical Chemistry well-balanced.

Mathematics

Mathematics posed the biggest challenge. While Paper 1 was relatively manageable, Paper 2 was notably difficult, featuring many lengthy, calculation-intensive problems. Effective time management was critical in this section.

Based on feedback from students and expert reviews, Mathematics emerged as the toughest subject, followed by Physics and Chemistry.