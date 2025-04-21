JEE Advanced 2025 registration starts: Check details here

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will begin the JEE Advanced 2025 registration for JEE Main qualified candidates on April 23 at 10:00 AM through the official website jeeadv.ac.in.
The registration window will remain open until May 2, 11:59 PM, and the last date for fee payment is May 5, 11:59 PM.
Important Dates for JEE Advanced 2025:
Registration: April 23 – May 2
Fee Payment Deadline: May 5
Admit Card Download: May 11 – May 18 (till 2:30 PM)
Scribe Selection for PwD Candidates: May 17
Exam Date: May 18
Paper 1: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Paper 2: 2:30 PM – 5:30 PM
Candidate Response Sheet Release: May 22
Provisional Answer Key: May 26
Feedback Window: May 26 – 27 (until 5:00 PM)
Final Answer Key & Result: June 2
Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2025:
Registration: June 2 – 3
Exam Date: June 5
Result Announcement: June 8
Application Fees (Indian Nationals):
Rs 1,600 – Female, SC, ST, and PwD candidates
Rs3,200 – All other candidates
Candidates are advised to visit the official website for detailed information and updates.