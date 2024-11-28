Guwahati: The 10th edition of the India International Science Festival (IISF) will be held at the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) from November 30 to December 3, 2024.

The event to be held at IIT Guwahati is the largest science festival in India, which brings together thousands of participants each year to foster scientific collaboration, inspire young minds and drive economic growth through scientific approaches.

The Northeast will witness the festival for the first time.

The theme of this year’s festival is ‘Transforming India into a science and technology-driven global manufacturing hub.’

It aims to merge science and technology with industrial growth, positioning India as a global leader in manufacturing.

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) is the nodal department for this year’s science festival, and the CSIR National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (CSIR-NIIST), a constituent laboratory of CSIR, is coordinating the entire festival.

The festival, a unique platform for science-society engagement, was initiated in 2015, with the first edition being organised at IIT Delhi.

The festival has been conceptualised by Vijnana Bharati – a science movement of India.

The festival’s events aim to engage both scientific and general audiences in a variety of scientific discussions and activities.

These events provide everyone with the opportunity to participate and learn about scientific approaches.

A few new events have been added this year to specifically address the needs of the Northeast.

To begin with, the IISF 2024 will feature a special event titled ‘Chandrayaan – The Museum of the Moon,’ showcasing an artistic model by British artist Luke Jerram.

This event aims to celebrate and highlight India’s success in the Chandrayaan Mission.

The model is a replica of the Moon, measuring about seven metres in diameter, and will showcase realistic imagery of the lunar surface where Chandrayaan-3 landed on August 23, 2023.

The festival promises to be a landmark platform for promoting science and technology.

The theme this year aims to celebrate India’s scientific achievements and foster collaboration across various sectors.

The festival will feature a variety of activities, engaging both scientific professionals and the general public.

The event is free and open to everyone, offering an opportunity to witness India’s scientific achievements firsthand.