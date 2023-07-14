The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), on Friday (July 14), successfully launched the country’s third lunar mission, Chandrayaan 3.

The Chandrayaan 3 moon mission was launched at exactly 2:35 pm on Friday (July 14).

Chandrayaan 3 was launched on launch vehicle mark-3 (LMV-3) rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

The ISRO has informed that Chandrayaan 3 in its precise orbit and has begun its journey to the moon.

ISRO chief S Somanath said: “Chandrayaan-3 has started its journey towards the moon. Our dear LVM3 has already put Chandrayaan-3 craft into the precise around earth.”

“Let us wish all the best for the Chandrayaan-3 craft to make its farther orbit raising manoeuvres and travel towards the moon in the coming days,” he said.

Landing of Chandrayaan 3 is expected to take place on August 23 or 24.

Chandrayaan-3 is equipped with a lander, a rover and a propulsion module.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also congratulated the ISRO team on the successful launch of Chandrayaan 3.

“Chandrayaan-3 scripts a new chapter in India’s space odyssey. It soars high, elevating the dreams and ambitions of every Indian. This momentous achievement is a testament to our scientists’ relentless dedication. I salute their spirit and ingenuity,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.