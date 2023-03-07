IMPHAL

Police resorted to lathi charge to disperse the agitating postgraduate students of the Dhanamanjuri University Imphal on Monday.

A minor scuffle has also been broken out with the police when the agitating students tried to storm the administrative block of the University at around 12.30 pm on Monday.

The students including girls were trying to lock the Administrative Block. In their efforts, they in bulk marched towards the Administrative Block chanting, “We want to study,” “We want to maintain the academic calendar,” “Teach us further lessons,” and “Resolve the classification of PG teachers.”

But the police foiled the agitation and dispersed irate students. Over a dozen of students got injuring in the police actions, official sources said.

N Nikesh, Vice President of the Dhanamanjuri Post Graduate Students’ Association (DMPGSA) said that the Post Graduate batch of 2021-23 is expected to complete their studies by June 2023.

However, the admission process for the third semester of the PG program is only beginning on March 3, 2023, as per a notification by the registrar of Dhanamanjuri University.

On the sidelines of the protests, Binranit Chanu, a girl student said that due to disagreements between the DMU authority and the teaching body of the University, academic activities, including classes, have been halted.

Established under “The Dhanamanjuri University Act, 2017,“ the DM University came into force on April 6, 2018, having five constituent colleges, namely, the D.M. College of Arts, Science, and Commerce, the G.P. Women’s College, and the LMS Law College, to provide quality education and value-based learning to the youth.

But since its inception, the university has faced several crises that have negatively impacted the academic well-being of its students, sources informed.