DevOps, a portmanteau of the words’ development’ and ‘operations,’ is still going strong in 2023, fourteen years after Patrick Debois coined the term in 2009. This is because it encourages a shared responsibility culture and an effective team collaboration approach between developers and operators, leading to an effective, quick, and secure software development cycle while enabling continuous testing, monitoring, and maintenance of current deployments.

There has never been a better moment to become a DevOps-certified professional, as the market is filled with unlimited career prospects for qualified DevOps workers. As a result, whether you are a new or seasoned expert in IT or another industry wishing to pivot and switch gears into the DevOps sphere, now is the moment! This article aims to serve as a DevOps guide on the essentials of chartering a DevOps career path and the finest resources for learning DevOps effectively and efficiently. Being proficient in DevOps skills and tools can not only help you obtain your dream job, but it can also help you stand out to recruiters from a sea of competing candidates and position you for successful professional ventures.

How to learn DevOps?

To be a successful DevOps professional, you must first need to learn to imbibe the DevOps culture and understand what it stands for. More than a methodology, DevOps is a philosophy or work culture that has been adopted by virtually every major business organization, including Amazon, Netflix, Walmart, Adobe, and others. It has gained widespread acceptance due to its collaborative work culture, which encourages cooperation between an organization’s various IT teams and aids in a prompt and effective distribution of applications and services.

To learn DevOps, one needs to go through a step-by-step process to master the DevOps philosophy’s tools, techniques, concepts, and practices.

A. Lay the basic building blocks

A thorough understanding of the Linux operating system, computer languages, cloud computing platforms, fundamental networking, and security is necessary to begin the DevOps journey.

B. Build on interpersonal skills and technical expertise

DevOps is more about creating a culture or attitude in which people, processes, and technology all work together, as was already mentioned. As a result, it’s also important to develop a variety of soft skills, such as good communication, flexibility, people skills, analytical thinking, and problem-solving ability.

C. Gain advanced training and upskill

After gaining a solid understanding of the fundamental DevOps building blocks, it is time to move on to additional crucial elements of the software delivery lifecycle (SDLC), specifically:

· Infrastructure as code (IaC)

· Container orchestration- Kubernetes and Docker

· DevOps tools- Build tools such as Maven and Gradle; automation tools such as Selenium and Junit; Configuration management tools such as Ansible, Puppet, CHEF, and Salt stack; and monitoring tools like Nagios, Zabbix, Splunk,

· Continuous integration (CI) and continuous delivery (CD) system

· CI tools-Jenkins, Travis CI, Drone CI

· CD tools- ArgoCD, FluxCD, GoCD

· Version control systems-Github, GitOps

· DevSecOps- a new area that deals with best DevOps security practices

You may learn everything there is to know about DevOps, from the basics to the most complex concepts, through a variety of resources and online certifications.

Online Devops programs and certifications

A DevOps certification course will give you all of the essential and advanced information you need to start your career in your selected firm. Many digital platforms offer DevOps training and certification. The following are some of the best DevOps courses available online:

Postgraduate Program at Caltech CTME in the field of DevOps

With the help of the digital learning platform from Simplilearn, the California Institute of Technology’s Centre for Technology and Management Education (Caltech CTME) provides a top-notch DevOps certification program that caters to candidates from both programming and non-programming backgrounds from a variety of industries, enabling them to master the craft and develop job-ready skills for DevOps career advancement. The main advantages of these online courses are that they provide a unique blended learning environment where you can learn the fundamental DevOps concepts and tools, such as Git, CI/CD with Jenkins, configuration management, Docker, Jenkins, Ansible, Kubernetes, and many others, through a thorough and well-structured curriculum developed under the expert guidance of academic and industry experts.

DevOps Engineer Master’s Program

The DevOps Engineer certification program from Simplilearn teaches you the essentials of using DevOps technologies, configuration management, automation processes, inter-team collaboration, and IT service agility for continuous integration, deployment, and monitoring. You will also learn about crucial DevOps tools like Git, Docker, Chef, Jenkins, Puppet, and Nagios in a practical, hands-on, interactive manner.

The course is designed for seasoned IT professionals who wish to further their careers as DevOps engineers, such as software developers, cloud engineers, tech leaders, and systems administrators.

Docker Certified Associate (DCA) Certification

An open-source software platform called Docker makes it possible to create and deploy programs quickly utilizing containers. Due to containers’ emergence as the de facto method for software packaging, having a docker certification might be quite beneficial. In the Docker training course, you may learn about Docker’s underlying principles and its key technologies, such as Docker Hub, Docker Compose, Docker Swarm, Docker Containers, Docker Engine, Docker Images, Docker Network, Docker Daemon, and Docker Storage.

Certified Kubernetes Administrator (CKA)

The popular container orchestration tool Kubernetes is used to control workflow and services. Your understanding of Kubernetes troubleshooting, cluster architecture, installation and setup, Kubernetes services, networking, Kubernetes Pods, Deployments, and Replica Sets are validated by holding a CKA certification.

Other excellent certification programs that offer thorough teaching in DevOps tools and skill sets include the following:

CI/CD Pipelines with Jenkins Certification Course

Agile scrum master

Ansible 2.0 training course

Professional Puppet Certification

AWS Developer associate

Microsoft Azure fundamentals and so on

Blogs

Blogs include a wealth of useful information about a certain subject. Here are some of the greatest DevOps blogs to read in 2023:

DevOps Cube

Azure DevOps Blog

Atlassian DevOps blog

DevOps.com

DZone DevOps

IT Revolution

Books

Books are wonderful sources to learn about the newest breakthroughs as well as expert viewpoints, from learning about new DevOps frameworks to receiving a closer perspective on the human knowledge behind DevOps tools and technologies.

Some of the best DevOps books to read are

The DevOps Handbook by Gene Kim

The Phoenix Project by Gene Kim

The Unicorn Project by Gene Kim

Practical DevOps by Joakim Verona

Continuous delivery by David Farley

DevOps for Dummies by Emily Freeman

Effective DevOps by Jennifer Davis

YouTube tutorials

Youtube tutorials are a great and fun way to learn and understand different DevOps concepts ranging from beginner to advanced levels as well as tutorials for specific tools like Ansible, Kubernetes, Docker, and Jenkins. Following are some of the best channels you can follow for DevOps concepts in 2023:

Simplilearn

Bret Fisher Docker and DevOps

TechWorld with Nana

KodeKloud

Jeff Geerling

DevOps podcasts

Podcasts are a popular way to learn these days since they are a wonderful way to stay up to date on the newest news, innovations, and trends in the DevOps area. Here is a selection of the finest DevOps podcasts to listen to if you want to learn more about DevOps:

Arrested DevOps

Software Defined Talk

DevOps Chat

Puppet Podcast

