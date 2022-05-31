Tezpur: Girijananda Chowdhury Institute of Pharmaceutical Science-Tezpur observed “WORLD NO TOBACCO DAY” in collaboration with the Department of Addiction and Medicine, Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH).

The theme of the programme observed was ‘Protect the Environment’.

It was held at the GIPS-Tezpur Seminar hall.

The inaugural programme was initiated by Uddhav Patangia, Asst Professor and Convenor of the programme.

It was followed by a welcome speech by Dr Abdul Baquee Ahmed, Principal, GIPS-Tezpur.

Dr Rajesh, Asst Professor, Department of Clinical Psychology, LGBRIMH delivered a speech and an audiovisual presentation on the theme.

This was followed by talks on tobacco use amongst youth by Dr Arif Ali, Associate Professor, Dept of Psychiatric Social Work, LGBRIMH in the presence of students and all the faculties of GIPS-Tezpur respectively.

Suranjana Sharma, Principal, Tezpur Science Academy was invited as the Guest of Honour for the event and she addressed the students on the harmful and adverse effects of Tobacco on the day to day health of people.

The programme was concluded with a vote of thanks by Farak Ali, Asst Professor, Dept of Pharmaceutical Chemistry, GIPS-Tezpur.