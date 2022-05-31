Guwahati: A workshop on “Opportunities and Challenges in the Present Scenario: As a Pharmacist” will be held by the Girijanada Chowdhury Institute of Pharmaceutical Science (GIPS) on June 4 at its auditorium.

The workshop will be one day even and will be open to all hospital and community pharmacists.

Dr Montu Kumar M Patel, President of the Pharmacy Council of India will be the chief guest of the workshop.

The ceremonial inauguration of the new Postgraduate and Research Block will also take place on the same day.

Girijananda Chowdhury Institute of Pharmaceutical Science (GIPS) was established by Shrimanta Shankar Academy (SSA) in 2007, with the prime objective to provide the best pharmaceutical education and promote research and development activities in the Northeastern region of India.

The institute has the vision to produce world-class, competent pharmacists who will make a long-lasting impact in the field of pharmaceutical and health sciences. The institute has been ranked in the Rank-band 76-100 in the year 2021 by NIRF, Ministry of Education, Govt. of India and its B. Pharm program is accredited by NBA.

In addition, the institute (a unit of SSA) is recognized by the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), Govt. of India, as a Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (SIRO). Over the years, the institute has developed an environment for learner-centric education and innovative research.