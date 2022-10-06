New Delhi: French author Annie Ernaux, known for her deceptively simple novels drawing on personal experiences of class and gender, won the Nobel Prize in Literature on Thursday.

Ernaux, 82, was honoured “for the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory”, the jury said.

Mats Malm, permanent secretary of the Swedish Academy, announced the winner Thursday in Stockholm, Sweden.

The Nobel Prize comes with a medal and a prize sum of 10 million Swedish kronor (about $911,400).

Last year, the award went to Tanzanian-born novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah, whose work focuses on the plight of refugees and exile, colonialism and racism.

Ernaux, whose name has circulated in Nobel speculation for several years, is the 17th woman to win the prestigious prize, out of 119 literature laureates since the first Nobel was awarded in 1901.

The Swedish Academy has in recent years pledged to make the prize more diverse, after a 2017-2018 #MeToo scandal that left it in tatters.

Ernaux will receive the Nobel from King Carl XVI Gustaf at a formal ceremony in Stockholm on December 10, the anniversary of the 1896 death of scientist Alfred Nobel who created the prizes in his last will and testament.