GUWAHATI: As many as three scientists have been announced as joint winners of the Nobel Prize for physics for the year 2022.

Nobel Prize for physics has been awarded to Alain Aspect, John F Clauser and Anton Zeilinger for their work in quantum mechanics.

The announcement was made by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences on Tuesday at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm.

The trio was declared as winners of Nobel Prize for physics “for experiments with entangled photons, establishing the violation of Bell inequalities and pioneering quantum information science”.

“The 2022 physics laureates’ development of experimental tools has laid the foundation for a new era of quantum technology. Being able to manipulate and manage quantum states and all their layers of properties gives us access to tools with unexpected potential,” the Nobel Prize committee said.

Alain Aspect, John Clauser and Anton Zeilinger have proved the capability to study and control particles that are in entangled states through ground-breaking studies.

Even if two particles in an entangled pair are physically too far away to interact, what happens to one affects the other.

The basis for a new age of quantum technology has been set by the laureates’ creation of experimental tools.