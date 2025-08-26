Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Personnel in the project entitled, ” Design and Development of AI/ML Co-Processor and Post Quantum Cryptography Co-Processor (An Initiative towards Electronics System Design and Manufacturing in North-East Region)” at the Department of Electronics and Electrical Engineering

Name of post : Project Scientist

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

Ph.D. in VLSI/Microelectronics/CS

OR

MTech/ME in VLSI/Microelectronics/ CS with 2 Years of relevant experience.

Name of post : Associate Project Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(1) Master’s degree in VLSI/Microelectronics/CS

OR

(2) Bachelor’s degree in EC/EE/CS with 3 years exp in RTL Design/Data Verification or DFT/ Synthesis

Name of post : Scientific Administrative Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

(1) MSc/BSc in Electronics/CSE/IT

OR

(2) Diploma in Engineering and Technology, preferably with min. 1 years of work experience

How to apply :

Interested candidates may apply for the online/in-person interview at the link given below for the corresponding positions giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., email etc.

Form Link : https://forms.gle/wZknKgTFPXwFfNZR8

Candidates need to upload the relevant documents in PDF format only at the registration link given above on or before 10 September 2025 (Wednesday) till 05.00 PM

Candidates will be shortlisted based on the qualifications posted in the advertisement and, later only shortlisted candidates will be intimated by email separately to attend interviews.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here