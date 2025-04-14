CUET PG 2025 answer key to be Released Soon by NTA

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the provisional answer key for the CUET PG 2025 soon on its official website: exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG.

Along with the answer key, NTA will also publish candidates’ response sheets and the question papers for all subjects.

Candidates will be allowed to raise objections to the provisional answer key by paying a required fee. Detailed guidelines for submitting challenges will be provided in the official notification.

NTA has clarified that only challenges submitted through the official link with valid justification or evidence will be accepted. Any challenges made without proper support or through unofficial channels will not be considered. The agency also stated that its decision on the raised objections will be final and no further communication will be entertained.

Once all valid objections have been reviewed, NTA will release the final answer key. The CUET PG 2025 result will be declared based on this final key.

How to check CUET PG 2025 Provisional Answer Key:

Visit exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG.

Click on the link to view the CUET PG Answer Key 2025.

Log in using your User ID and password.

View and download your answer key.

Save a printout for future reference.

The CUET PG 2025 examination was conducted from March 13 to April 1, 2025, in 43 shifts of 90 minutes each. It was a computer-based test (CBT), conducted for 157 subjects.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official NTA website for updates and further details.