Dimapur: With no proper digital connectivity in many parts of the state, the All Nagaland College Students Union (ANCSU) has made a fervent appeal to the Nagaland government to urge the Centre to exempt the colleges in Nagaland from the purview of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) to allow the students to take admission in their affiliated colleges as per the past practice for the academic year 2023-2024.

In a letter to Nagaland chief secretary J Alam on Friday, ANCSU president Toito D Chishi and general secretary Tenyesinlo Bukh said there are still operational difficulties to ardently implement the CUET through the online computer based test (CBT) mode in Nagaland.

They pointed out the fact that there is no proper digital connectivity in many parts of the state due to geographical conditions or hilly terrain and in areas where access to the internet is available there is no consistency and stability of the network because of poor electricity.

The letter also said though the National Testing Agency has identified 523 common service centres (CSCs) from 10 districts in Nagaland for conducting the CUET, many such centres are not operating for these reasons. Further, it said, there is no CSC or facilitation centre in some districts, especially in far-flung locations.

The ANCSU acknowledged that the CUET will not just remove the disparity between students from different boards, reduce the hassle of multiple examinations and bias in evaluations but also enable the students to pursue their field of interest with a fair opportunity and seek admission in the best possible university.

It hoped that justice will be delivered to the student community of the state and their career will not be jeopardized in any manner.