Guwahati: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday announced term 2 and final results for Class 12 students.

The results can be checked on the official websites, cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in.

The students can also download their scorecards from these websites.

Also Read: Assam floods: Only four districts remain affected, 17000 people still battling

They will need to use their board exam roll number, date of birth and school code for checking or downloading the results.

The overall pass percentage stood at 92.71 per cent in class 12.

Also Read: Asia’s oldest football tournament Durand Cup to be held in Assam for first time

Of the schools affiliated or run under CBSE, the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya students performed best in Class 12 results while CTSA did second with 97.96 pass percentage.

Also read : Top job-oriented courses after Class 12