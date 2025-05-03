CBSE 2025 Updates : How to get answer sheet photocopies?

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced a major change in its post-result process, now allowing students to obtain photocopies of their evaluated answer sheets before applying for verification or re-evaluation.

Previously, students first applied for verification of marks, followed by requests for answer sheet photocopies and then re-evaluation. Under the new system, the steps will follow this order:

Obtain photocopies of evaluated answer sheets.

Apply for verification of marks, re-evaluation, or both.

According to the CBSE notification, this change will help students better understand how their answers were evaluated, including any awarded marks, remarks, or overlooked errors, before deciding on further actions.

“A candidate, after obtaining the photocopy of the evaluated answer book in the first step, can decide whether to opt for verification of marks (which includes checking totals or unevaluated questions) or re-evaluation of one or more questions,” CBSE stated. Students can choose either or both options following the proper procedure after receiving their photocopies.

The board added that detailed instructions on how to request photocopies, verification, and re-evaluation will be provided after the announcement of the Class 10 and Class 12 results.

The CBSE has not yet confirmed the date and time for the 2025 results, though both Class 10 and Class 12 results are expected on the same day.

Once announced, students can check their results on official websites — cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in, and results.gov.in — as well as through the UMANG app or via SMS.

The CBSE Class 10 board exams ran from February 15 to March 1, 2025, while the Class 12 exams were held from February 15 to April 4, 2025, both conducted in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

Students and parents are advised to regularly check the CBSE website for the latest updates on results and post-result procedures.