JEE Main 2025 session 2: answer key, response sheets to be out soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 examination from April 2 to April 9.

The provisional answer key will be released soon on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Along with the answer key, NTA will also publish the question papers and candidates’ recorded responses. These will help candidates estimate their scores based on the answers they marked during the exam.

If a candidate disagrees with any answer in the provisional key, they will be allowed to raise objections by paying a fee per question. Complete instructions will be available in the official answer key notification.

Once the objection window closes, subject experts will review all feedback. If any objection is found valid, the answer key will be revised. The final answer key will be used to prepare and declare the JEE Main Session 2 result.

How to Check JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Answer Key

Once released, follow these steps:

Visit the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the Session 2 answer key link on the homepage

Log in using your application number and password or date of birth

View and download the answer key, question paper, and recorded responses

JEE Main is conducted for admission to undergraduate Engineering, Architecture, and Planning programs offered by participating institutions across India. It also acts as a qualifying test for JEE Advanced, which is required for admission into the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

For more details and updates, candidates should visit the official NTA website.