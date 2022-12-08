Guwahati: Assam Women’s University hosted a Travelling Art and Film Festival at its campus at Rowriah in Jorhat recently.

The ‘Traveling Art and Film Festival’, launched by Bodhana NGO has been traveling across Assam since November 25.

It is a 16-day festival taking place from November 25 to December 10, 2022, to commemorate the 16 days of activism against gender-based violence celebrated internationally.

The Bodhana team which consists of a resident artist, a documentarian, two project mentees, a project coordinator and the co-founder of Bodhana Nelson Deb, coordinated the film and organized an interactive session with the students of Assam Women’s University.

In the inaugural function, Assam Women’s University Registrar Tapan Kumar Gohain highlighted the need for an active role for educational institutions in erasing gender inequalities in society by hosting such events.

Dr. Ajanta Borgohain Rajkonwar, Vice Chancellor of Assam Women’s University in her address affirmed her commitment to giving space to interventionist approaches in education and lauded Bodhana NGO for doing exceptional work in women and gender issues.

The two-day event also included film screenings, gender-based games, menstrual hygiene management, and games on breaking social taboos followed by poster making.

The festival has received huge participation from the students of Assam Women’s University.