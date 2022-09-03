Guwahati: A two-day capacity-building programme on awareness and use of mobile applications for digital payment, e-governance services, IT applications s and cyber security was organised at Assam Women’s University recently.

According to a statement, the programme was conducted as part of the project of the National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT), Jorhat Extension Centre under the Union Ministry of Electronics and IT in collaboration with Assam Women’s University.

Around 300 students of Assam Women’s University participated in the programme wherein IT experts and trainers demonstrated the means of using mobile applications for varied purposes like cyber security, e-governance and education, said the statement.

Prankrishna Tamooli, ECIC, NIELIT, Jorhat Extension Centre delivered the welcome address in the inaugural session of the programme.

Assam Women’s University Vice Chancellor Ajanta Borgohain Rajkonwar was the chief guest in the programme.

Dr Saurov Mahanta, STO, NIELIT, Guwahati, Rakesh Kumar, STA, NIELIT, Jorhat EC, Tanushree Lakota, STA, NIELIT, Jorhat EC and Jyotirmoy Delay, IT faculty, NIELIT Jorhat EC were the resource persons during the event.