GUWAHATI: SAI International Education Group is hosting a 10-day e-Summer Fiesta Season 4.0, beginning Wednesday.

The programme will conclude on May 13 next, with the goal of instilling 21st-century skills and stimulating students’ creative minds through a variety of engaging activities.

The Summer Fiesta will be divided into two sections – Morning Expert Sessions and Two Exclusive Evening Expert Sessions (for the students, parents and teachers of SAI International School, SAI Angan and SAI International Residential School).

The 10-day fiesta promises to be a combination of fun-filled activities along with innovative and experiential learning for the students of the institution. Students from Play Group to Class III from SAI Angan and SAI International School, will participate in the activities to nurture their skills and augment their creative minds.

During the 10-day Summer Fiesta, more than 12 morning expert workshops and training sessions will be organized for students from playgroup to Class III from 9 am to 10:30 am.

Eminent personalities from all walks of life will be present at the eSummer Fiesta, including Manisha Abbasi and Soumyashree Das for Art Oratorie workshops, Rinku Sahoo and Santwana Rath for Step-Up dance sessions, Akash Vincent for Pitch-Perfect – a musical workshop, Sriya Patnaik for Kraft It Up – a paper craft & quill art session, Auro Rashmi Mohanty for a Science Magic workshop, Pritam Naik for Different Strokes – a mono painting workshop session & last but not the least Sankar Pradhan for Nukkad Natak Theatricals.

Simerjeet Singh, an International Youth Motivational Speaker and Career Guidance Expert has kicked off the opening day’s evening expert session.

He helps young individuals in identifying and embracing their strengths.

He has spent the last 15 years inspiring students and young professionals from over 65 countries to live lives of passion and purpose.

His YouTube channel and live seminars have inspired millions of people.

Varun Rajput, a New Delhi-based music composer, singer, and guitarist, will grace the closing day’s evening expert session along with his band ‘Antariksh’.

Antariksh is a premier Hindi-Rock act that has thrived in the indie music scene and continues to deliver calibre and excellent performances.

Antariksh was recognized by MTV as one of India’s best Hindi Rock bands after a 10-year journey, and the band has performed at multiple Coke Studio Live Nights across the country.

Talking about the E-Summer Fiesta Season 4.0, Dr Silpi Sahoo, Chairperson SAI International Education Group, said, “Every effort has been made to ensure that the children are actively and constructively engaged and equipped with new-millennium skills.

“Competent resource persons from India and abroad have been invited to train the students in a variety of activities which will eventually result in an unforgettable experience for our students as always.

“The exclusive opening & closing day evening Expert Session will be addressed by a renowned International Youth Motivational Speaker and Career Guidance Expert, & a celebrated Musical Band, respectively.

“The activities are sure to make the E-Summer Fiesta 4.0 a unique one,” Dr Silpi Sahoo added.

SAI International looks forward to providing a fun-filled and energetic experience to the students through the innovative E-Summer Fiesta, the first of its kind in Odisha.

Students and their families have an ocean of possibilities to learn from and interact with eminent personalities while staying back at home.