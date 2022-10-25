Guwahati: Old Boys Association of Sainik School, Goalpara (OBASSG), the association of past pupils of one of the most prestigious public schools of Assam, the Sainik School Goalpara “Prashnam-2022”, a National Open Quiz competition.

The current strength of the association is more than 6000 members and is growing by more than 100 each year.

The proposed annual quiz program is also aimed at creating awareness among the masses towards these kinds of feeder schools.

The quiz will be held on November 9, 2022, at the ITA Auditorium, Machkhowa in Guwahati.

Anyone 16 years and above (Open) can participate in the quiz.

The program is being held by OBASSG with Axel Public School.

NorthEast Now is among the official media partner of the event.

The winner of the quiz will be awarded Rs 25,000/-.

The participant securing the second position will be awarded Rs 20,000 and so on.