Dibrugarh: The “Bhoomi Pujan” of the “Laxmi Narayan Kanoi Administrative Bhawan” (a project of Jyoti Lalita Kanoi Foundation) was held at Dibru College in Dibrugarh on Saturday.

The Jyoti Lalita Kanoi Foundation donated Rs 1 crore to the Administrative Bhawan of the Dibru College.

Speaking at the programme, Union MoS for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli said, “We like to thank the Jyoti Lalita Kanoi Foundation for donating Rs. 1 crore for the Administrative Bhawan of Dibru College. The Kanoi family has made an immense contribution to the field of education. After completion of the construction, the college will get a new building.”

Teli also announced Rs. 10 lakh from his MP fund for the infrastructure development of Dibru College.

Jyoti Prasad Kanoi, trustee of Jyoti Lalita Kanoi Foundation said, “Today is a historic day for us because the college will get a new Administrative building. The principal of Dibru College Ranjan Changmai has requested me to do something for the college. I liked his proposal and decided to donate Rs. 1 crore from our foundation. The Bhawan will be named Laxmi Narayan Kanoi Administrative Bhawan.”

He further added, “Our grandfather came to Assam for business but later they donated colleges in Dibrugarh and were deeply involved in uplifting the education infrastructure in Assam. Today, I am very happy that I could maintain the legacy of our family tradition.”

Dibrugarh MLA Prasanta Phukan thanked the Kanoi family for their welfare work.

“The Kanoi family has a very big heart because they have contributed so much to Dibrugarh, especially in the education sector. I have no guts to donate Rs. 1 crore from my pocket but these families have always donated lakhs for the welfare of the people.”

Dibrugarh Municipality Board chairman Dr. Saikat Patra praised the Kanoi family for their welfare work in shaping up the society.

Dibru College was established in 1963 in Dibrugarh and from then the college has been playing a pivotal role in higher education.

Dr. Pradip Kumar Baruah President, Governing Body of Dibru College, Dr. Ranjan Changmai, Principal of Dibru College, Rituparna Baruah, Chairman, Assam Tourism Development Corporation, Indra Gogoi, Vice Chairman of Assam Gas Co Ltd, Lalita Kanoi, Chandana Gogoi, Vice Principal of Dibru College, faculties of Dibru College and a host of dignitaries were present during the programme.