Guwahati: The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG) has successfully conducted Phase 3 of the ‘Yuva Sangam’ programme, an initiative under ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ by the Union Ministry of Education. Aimed at fostering people-to-people connections among the youth of the nation, the Yuva Sangam Phase 3 saw active participation from 26 higher education institutions of Maharashtra, with IITG serving as the nodal center for Assam.

During the programme, IITG hosted 41 student delegates and five faculty coordinators, offering a platform for cultural exchange and immersive learning experiences. From January 16 to January 23, 2024, the participants engaged in a diverse range of activities focused on ‘Paryatan’ (tourism), Traditions, ‘Pragati’ (development), ‘Paraspar Smapark’ (people-to-people connect), and ‘Prodyogik’ (technology).

Speaking about the Ministry of Education’s Yuva Sangam initiative, Prof Rajeev Ahuja, Officiating Director, IITG said, “Yuva Sangam goes beyond being a mere event and it stands as a transformative journey for our youth. This initiative provides an exclusive platform for intellectual exchange, cultural immersion, entrepreneurship and skill development, shaping a generation of well-rounded individuals ready to make substantial contributions to society. The collaborative ethos promoted by Yuva Sangam seamlessly aligns with IITG’s dedication to comprehensive education and the all-encompassing development of our nation’s future leaders.”

Reflecting on the experience of hosting the student delegates at IITG, Prof Bithiah Grace Jaganathan, Associate Dean, Students’ Affairs and EBSB Nodal Officer, IITG said, “It has been a truly enriching and fulfilling experience to welcome the student delegates from Maharashtra as part of the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, Yuva Sangam Phase 3 programme. We were privileged to be part of this event, which fostered a spirit of camaraderie as our guests from Maharashtra engaged with delegates from Assam and the students of IITG. Throughout their stay, we organised various cultural and educational activities, workshops and tours that allowed the students to engage with each other and experience the essence of Assam’s rich heritage and contemporary developments. Programmes like these are pivotal in connecting young individuals from diverse regions of India, promoting a culture of mutual respect and celebration of our nation’s rich diversity.”

The meticulously organised tour offered the delegates an opportunity to gain multi-dimensional exposure. After they arrived at the IITG campus on January 16, 2024, the student delegates were taken to the Darrangamela village located in the India-Bhutan border area on January 17. Here, they were apprised of the unique cultural amalgamation, traditional practices and socio-economic dynamics that define the rich heritage of this borderland region.

A noteworthy event occurred on January 18, when the student delegates visited the Raj Bhavan, engaging with Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria. The visit included a live question and answer session between the youth delegates and the Governor, discussing the important role of youth in the development of technologies for a progressive India. This interaction encouraged students to actively engage in collaborative initiatives, cultivate innovative thinking and consider the societal impact of their technological contributions, fostering a sense of responsibility and purpose in their pursuits.

Following this, the delegates visited NEST, an entrepreneurship event, providing insights into fostering innovative research and entrepreneurial activities.

Expressing her thoughts on the Yuva Sangam tour, Riddhi Sunil Dakhole, a student delegate from IISER Tirupati said, “It was a mesmerising event. Yesterday, we all went to a start-up event. The MD explained about research ideas. Also, the IIT volunteers are very friendly and we enjoyed it a lot.”

On January 19, Yuva Sangam student delegate explored Sualkuchi village, one of the world’s largest weaving villages renowned for producing the finest silk in Assam. This visit offered the delegates a unique opportunity to engage with silk weavers, gaining insights into their culture and the indigenous technologies employed to craft high-quality silk. Subsequently, they visited the Sports Authority of India (SAI) complex in Guwahati’s Paltan Bazar area and LNIPE in Kamrup Metropolitan District’s Sonapur on January 20.

Sharing his experience, Nayana Vijaysingh Thakur, a student delegate from Vishwakarma Institute of Technology, Pune said, “All the Maharashtra student delegates are very grateful for the visit. We enjoyed it very much. The management team of IITG was especially cooperative and helped us throughout the event.”

On January 21, IITG conducted a sports event for the delegates in association with the students of the host institute, providing them with a chance to build connections with fellow delegates from Assam and other parts of the country studying at IITG. This was followed by a presentation session for the delegates, offering insights into different start-up-related initiatives taken by the institute to brief them on the opportunities to be job creators instead of job seekers in their bright future.

Sharing his experience of visiting IITG, Akshay Shivaji Pandhare, an MBA student from MET Institute of Management, Bandra said, “We arrived in Guwahati early in the morning and the IIT team was there to pick us up. We are provided daily with the necessary items. There are 2-3 members to guide us. IITG is one of the most beautiful campuses I have ever visited.”

On January 22, the delegates visited Signova Healthcare, a pharmaceutical company specialising in cutting-edge research and development. This visit showcased advanced pharmaceutical technologies and provided valuable insights into the evolving landscape of healthcare innovation. Subsequently, a cultural event organised by the IITG team and Assamese participants introduced the visiting delegates to the rich cultural heritage of Assam, featuring traditional music, dance and artistic expressions.

During their visit to IITG, the student delegates from different states received the opportunity to interact and learn not only about Assamese culture but also from each other. This opportunity of bringing the youth from different parts of the country and exchanging ideas achieved the essence of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.

IITG is leading and promoting this flagship Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat initiative and has been instrumental in organising visits to six different states across the country while also hosting and facilitating visits of an equal number of states and union territories delegates making it the largest contributor to the initiative of Yuva Sangam.