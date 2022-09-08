Guwahati: Assam government will set up a State Research Foundation in the state line with the National Research Foundation as envisaged in NEP-2020, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said.



Sarma said the proposed Research Foundation is expected to promote innovative research with quantifiable outcomes for transformational reforms in the education sector.

He was speaking at a conference on the implementation of NEP 2020 in Assam as a follow-up of the Varanasi Conclave.



The Conference was organised by the Governor’s Secretariat in partnership with the Higher Education Department of the state government.



“We are committed to implementing NEP 2020 for qualitative improvement of education. The fact that we have earmarked six percent of the state’s GDP for education speaks volumes of our intent to develop our human resources… “, Sarma said



As a part of the NEP 2020, the government will take steps for enabling higher education institutions to focus on experimental learning, integrating cross-curricular pedagogy and holistic education with a focus on the Indian knowledge system, he said.



The government is also in the process of establishing a holistic governance framework to cover academic affairs with accountability, research and digitization, Sarma added.



The department of higher education will collaborate with other related departments to develop skill and training modules to up-skill the potential workforce for the industry as per market requirements to help the students with the start-up ecosystem and entrepreneurial ventures.



He said the state government has also decided to establish four nano-incubation centres at Bongaigaon, Silchar, Dibrugarh and Tezpur to encourage the spirit of entrepreneurship.

