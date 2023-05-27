GUWAHATI: The two-day meeting of the registrars convened at Raj Bhavan to discuss important academic and administrative issues of the universities ended on Saturday.

Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria convened the meeting with the registrars of the central and state government universities to take stock of the state of academic and administrative affairs prevailing in both the central and state universities.

As a part of the meeting, the representatives of the universities either registrar or any senior professor on behalf of the university presented their academic programmes and the future plan of action.

Representatives from 18 universities had presented their comprehensive action plan along with the steps to roll out the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The Governor said in view of implementing the provisions of NEP 2020, the universities need to ramp up their academic and administrative mechanisms to help the students cope with the changing dynamics of education.

The Governor discussed in details as to how the institutions of higher education should meet the aims and aspirations of the students.

He also took stock of the presentations given by the respective universities in this regard.

The Governor said that the assemblage of the registrars and professors serves as a testament to the collective pursuit of Raj Bhavan Assam to elevate the educational landscape for the state to contribute to the India of 2047.

Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor S S Meenakshi Sundaram, eminent educationist Mihir Kanti Choudhury, secretary to the Governor Swapna Dutta Deka, additional secretary Kabita Deka and representatives from the universities were present during the two-day meeting.