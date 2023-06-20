Assam Education Minister inaugurates three model schools in Dibrugarh

DIBRUGARH: Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Monday inaugurated three model schools at Bhitor Chabua, Nahortoli and Romai teas estates in Dibrugarh district.

Talking to reporters, Ranoj Pegu said, “The model schools will provide basic education to the students of tea gardens. Last year, we opened 97 model schools in the state. This year, 19 model schools will be inaugurated within two days in the state. Out of 19 model schools, 18 would be under CBSE,”.

“Today, over 200 students were enrolled in the Nahortoli model school. We have adopted the 419 tea garden schools. We will provide better education for the tea garden students,” Pegu said.

“How deplorable it is that no one cared for education in Assam’s Tea Garden areas until Himanta Biswa Sarma became the Education Minister.

“His bold decision is filling up a big void in Education forAll and now bringing smiles to our children. Feeling happy to inaugurate Romai TE Model School in Lahowal LAC,” Ranoj Pegu tweeted.

Best wishes to Hajo Adarsha Vidyalaya and thanks to @cmpatowary for the inauguration. https://t.co/trn0nxginG — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) June 19, 2023

Dibrugarh Deputy Commissioner Biswajit Pegu, Chabua MLA Punakon Baruah, ADC Sanghamitra Baruah and Inspector of Schools Binti Sharma were present during the programme.