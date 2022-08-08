Guwahati: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved an intake of 100 seats for the MBBS course for the newly built Dhubri Medical College in western Assam.

Assam chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter to share the news.

“Glad to share that the MBBS course of new Dhubri Medical College (9th medical college of Assam) under Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences with 100 seats has received the approval of Medical Assessment & Rating Board under the National Medical Commission,” Sarma tweeted.

With the nod from the apex medical body, the college will commence admission in 100 medical seats from the academic year 2022-23.

On July 8, the Medical Assessment and Rating Board of NMC issued a letter of intent for 100 seats for Dhubri Medical College for the academic session 2022-23.