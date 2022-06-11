Guwahati: The Directorate of Health and Family Welfare (DHSFW) Assam has issued Admit Card 2022 for Grade 4 posts.

The DHSFW, Assam released Admit Card 2022 for Grade 4 posts on Friday.

Candidates appearing for the DHSFW examination for Grade 4 posts can download the admit card from the official website of DHSFW on dhsfw.assam.gov.in.

The written examination for Grade 4 posts will be held on June 19, 2022.

The call letters are available on dme.assam.gov.in, dhs.assam.gov.in, dhsfw.assam.gov.in and ayush.assam.gov.in. To download the admit card candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

DHSFW Assam Admit Card 2022: Steps to download

–Go to the official website of DME Assam on dme.assam.gov.in.

–Click on Admit card for Grade 4 posts link available on the home page.

–A new page will open where candidates will have to click on admit card link.

–Enter the login details and click on submit.

–Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

–Check the admit card and download it.

–Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates who will qualify the stages of the recruitment would be eligible for posts including-Animal Keeper, Aya, Attendants, Office Peon, Chowkidar, Sweeper, Mali, Museum Keeper, Ward Boy, Ward Girl, Electrical Helper, Field Worker, Insect Collector, Lab Attendant, Lab Bearer, OT Attendant, OPD Attendant, Outdoor Attendant, Superior Field Worker, Watchman, among others.