Silchar: College teachers in Assam staged massive protests on Saturday seeking removal of the Principal of Cachar College in Silchar.

The Assam College Teachers’ Association (ACTA) has sought immediate removal of Cachar College Principal Siddhartha Sankar Nath, who allegedly instigated a section of students of the college on September 21 to ‘attack’ some teachers and non-teaching while they went to meet him with certain demands.

ACTA in a statement said the incident that happened on that day was a planned criminal conspiracy hatched by Principal Nath with the evil objective of breaking the morale of the teaching and non-teaching staff who had shown their guts to stand against his dictatorial rule, administrative and financial irregularities and other countless misdeeds.

“However, this sinister and deplorable design of the Principal of Cachar College, to pit a section of the students against the ACTA has been foiled by the students who in large numbers have come out in the open on their own and stood by their teachers,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the teachers in Cachar College have been on a sit-in demonstration for the last three days for the ouster of Nath.

The teachers of all colleges in the state also supported this protest and they sent more than a hundred e-mails to the Assam Chief Minister for immediate removal of Nath from his office.

Additionally, the teachers’ body also demanded strong action against those students who acted at the behest of the principal and attacked the teachers on the college premises.

Nath, however, dismissed the allegations and termed the incident ‘unfortunate’.

In an unrelated development, the Principal of Cachar College was detained on August 21 for allegations of dereliction of duties while conducting a state government recruitment examination at the College.

The Deputy Commissioner of Cachar district lodged an FIR against Nath and following that he was taken into custody for quizzing by the police.

He was later released on bail.