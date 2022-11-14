London: In one of the most shocking things of the century, an 11-year-old from the United Kingdom was found to have the highest IQ score even more than Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking.

The 11-year-old boy, Yusuf Shah scored an IQ level of 162 marks in the Mensa test.

While he got 162, the two legends had an estimated IQ of around 160.

The 11-year-old is a Class VI student at Wigton Moor Primary School in Leeds.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, he said, “Everyone at school thinks I am very smart, and I have always wanted to know if I was in the top 2% of the people who take the test.”

His father said that they prepared for the test just like they did for any other and “nothing specific” for the IQ test.”

While he scored the massive mark, it has been reported that in one section of the test, Yusuf was supposed to answer 15 questions in three minutes, but he misheard that he had 13 minutes to do so.

He did take 13 minutes for the task but even then he got the top score.

Yusuf has plans to study mathematics at Cambridge or Oxford in the future.