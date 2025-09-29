Digboi: The oil town of Digboi witnessed a blend of tradition and tribute as two of its oldest socio-religious organisations — Sri Sri Nepali Bishnu Mandir (established in 1942) and the Nepali Agreement Line Durga Puja Samity (a British-era institution established in 1936) — jointly organised the customary Asthami Phulpati procession on Monday evening.

The annual ritual, deeply rooted in the Gorkha community’s cultural heritage, began with devotees offering floral tributes and lighting ceremonial lamps in honour of Assam’s late cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

His untimely passing earlier this year has cast a shadow over Durga Puja festivities across the state, and this year’s procession carried a distinctly solemn undertone.

Narayan Jaishy, president of the Nepali Bishnu Mandir Durga Puja Samity, emphasised the significance of the observance:

“For the Gorkha community of Digboi, the Phulpati procession on Saptami is not just ritualistic but also a reaffirmation of our shared identity and devotion.”

The colourful yet restrained procession saw devotees converge at the Bishnu Mandir premises before moving through traditional routes and culminating at the Agreement Line Durga Puja temple.

Joint secretary Diwakar Sharma highlighted that the march symbolises unity among devotees of both institutions, bringing together generations of worshippers to mark the auspicious beginning of Durga Puja.

Reflecting the mood of the community, Ram Pradhan, secretary of the Agreement Line Durga Puja Samity, said:

“The Phulpati procession has always been one of the most attractive events on the maiden day of Durga Puja here in historic Digboi. However, in memory of Zubeen Garg, we refrained from hosting our usual cultural festivities and chose a more subdued approach.”

With the Bishnu Mandir Samity carrying an 82-year-old legacy and the Agreement Line temple standing strong since 1936, the annual Asthami Phulpati procession continues to embody the enduring faith, unity, and cultural pride of the Gorkha community in Digboi. Even in its toned-