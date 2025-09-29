Tinsukia/Goipani: The festive air of Durga Puja in Upper Assam began on a subdued note this Monday with the auspicious rituals of Saptami.

Yet, the celebrations carried an unmissable sense of incompleteness following the sudden demise of young legendary singer Zubeen Garg, just ten days ago.

“This year’s Puja feels incomplete. Outwardly, people may look happy, but deep inside, everyone is carrying the heavy sorrow of losing our beloved Zubeen da,” said Jitendra Baraik, secretary of the Goipani Sarbajanin Sri Sri Durga Puja Samiti, while speaking to Northeast Now.

For the past three years, priest Binod Upadhyaya has been performing rituals at the Goipani pandal.

On Saptami, he explained, “With the offering of Bilva Patra, the Devi Puja has begun. The idols have been consecrated. Usually, today we see massive crowds, but this year the attendance is almost negligible. Most people are still drowning in grief. We pray that Maa Durga grants peace to Zubeen Garg’s soul and strength to his family members and admirers to overcome this sorrow. Om Shanti.”

Across pandals in Goipani, photographs of Zubeen Garg adorn the entrance gates. Visitors are seen bowing their heads in tribute before proceeding to offer prayers to the goddess. The atmosphere carries a mix of devotion and mourning, with the singer’s absence overshadowing the spirit of festivity.

The same sentiment resonates in neighboring towns and villages like Selengguri, Gandhi Gaon, Kumseng, Kakopathar, Dirak, and Fatikjan , Saikhowa ,Sadia , Makum , Margherita, Ledo , Digboi , Jagun and Dumduma Town.Organizers and devotees alike admit that the Durga Puja feels muted and emotionally heavy this year.

Either Zubeen Garg’s or religious songs are being played in pandals in low sound.

In a region where Zubeen Garg’s music is considered the heartbeat of festivals, his sudden passing has cast a long shadow over one of Assam’s most celebrated cultural events.

For many, this Puja season is not just about worshipping the goddess,it is also about remembering the artist who gave voice to their joys and sorrows.

The young legendary singer died in Singapore on 19th September 2025 in Singapore in a mysterious circumstances.

He was only 52 years old.

His mortal remains were brought on 21st of September 2025 in Guwahati to his home at Kahilipara in Guwahati and later kep in a stadium so that his fans can visit and offer tributes .

He was creameted near Guwahati with full state honours on 23rd of September 2025 .

CID has registered case and investigation is on to uncover the truth behind his unnatural death.

Goipani is around 50 kilometers from its district Tinsukia.It is 550 kilometres east from capital Guwahati.