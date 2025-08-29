Guwahati: Roger Binny has reportedly resigned as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

However, there has been no official confirmation from the apex body of the game in India.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The buzz is vice president Rajiv Shukla has taken charge as interim president.

He will hold the post till the next chief is elected.

Breaking News

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!