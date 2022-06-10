Wordle is an exciting and the most popular word-guessing game, and its new word of the day for today, June 10,2022 is out.

The New York Times-owned game ignites players’ minds to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. With the help of colour-coded hints, it tells people about the presence or absence of a letter or alphabet in the guessing game.

Typically, Wordle sets common five-letter words that players can guess in the first few trials. Sometimes, the game throws a curveball, and players end up searching for the word, and fails.

The Wordle game allows users to share their scores on social media platforms like Twitter and WhatsApp. If you’re struggling with today’s (June 10) Wordle 356 of the day, the team of Northeast Now is here to help

We reveal the answer, so that you don’t miss your last chance. We don’t want to spoil the excitement of the Wordle game.

Wordle Word 356 Hints And Answer Today, June 10:

First clue – The word of the day today has two vowels.

Second clue – The vowels are placed right next to each other in Wordle 356.

Third clue – Wordle 356 begins with the letter P.

Fourth clue – Wordle 356 ends with the letter Y.

Fifth clue – Wordle 356 word of the day has no repetitive letters.

Today’s Wordle answer: what is the Wordle word for 10 June 2022 :

Wordle 355 Answer for June 9 is “PIETY“

Wordle Answer for Past Week :

In case you missed yesterday’s Wordle, the word of the day (June 7) was FLOOD. The Wordle word of the day for Wordle 352 was GLOOM, and the Wordle word of the day for Wordle 351 – June 5 was DEPTH. The word of the day for June 4 before that was FROTH, and before that, on June 3, the Wordle word of the day for Wordle 349 was PHASE. The Wordle word of the day for Wordle 347 on June 1 was CREAK. Before that, Wordle 346 word of the day for May 31 was MANOR. Wordle 345 word of the day for May 30 was ATOLL.

The correct guess of the Wordle word will mark a particular block with the single letter as ‘green.’ If the secret word has the letter ‘R’ in it, but your chosen word places the letter in the wrong block, it will be shown in yellow. If the block remains grey, it means the letter is not in any spot. Each day, Wordle will choose a new word of the day, so in other words, the secret word keeps changing.

