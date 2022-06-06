Wordle is an exciting and the most popular word-guessing game, and its new word of the day for today, June 6,2022 is out.

The New York Times-owned game ignites players’ minds to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. With the help of colour-coded hints, it tells people about the presence or absence of a letter or alphabet in the guessing game.

Typically, Wordle sets common five-letter words that players can guess in the first few trials. Sometimes, the game throws a curveball, and players end up searching for the word, and fails.

The Wordle game allows users to share their scores on social media platforms like Twitter and WhatsApp. If you’re struggling with today’s (June 6) Wordle 352 of the day, the team of Northeast Now is here to help

We reveal the answer, so that you don’t miss your last chance. We don’t want to spoil the excitement of the Wordle game.

Wordle Word 352 Hints And Answer Today, June 7:

Wordle 353 Answer Today: Hints, Clues, and the Answer for 7 June 2022

Wordle 353: Read the hints to find the word of the day on 7 June 2022.

RAAJWRITA DUTTA

Published: 06 Jun 2022, 11:45 PM IST

The word-puzzle game Wordle was created by Josh Wardle but currently, it is owned and managed by The New York Times. It is one of the most popular word games and is a favourite among millennials, as they get to utilise their time by learning something new every day. Today, the players have to try solving Wordle 353 on Tuesday, 7 June 2022. They can take the help of the hints and clues to find the word of the day today.

You can solve Wordle 353 word of the day today by visiting the official website of The New York Times. New puzzles are posted every day on the website so that players can solve them and obtain scores without breaking their streak. The game that is famous for coming up with difficult terms on most days, has turned out to be lenient today.

We are here to help regular players solve the Wordle term on Tuesday, 7 June 2022. They can read the hints and clues provided by us before they start solving for the term.

It is to be noted that we provide the word of the day towards the end for those players who lose all their chances in the process of finding the term.

Wordle 353 Hints and Clues: 7 June 2022

Let’s take a look at a few Wordle 353 hints today, 7 June 2022 before using up the chances provided in the web-based word game:

Wordle 353 starts with a consonant.

The term for Tuesday, 7 June 2022 has only one vowel.

The word starts with the letter F.

The term for Tuesday ends with the letter D.

One letter is repeated in the word of the day on Tuesday.

Wordle 353 word of the day on Tuesday, 7 June 2022 is FLOOD. It was an easy one to guess compared to those on other days.

Wordle Answer for Past Week :

In case you missed yesterday’s Wordle, the word of the day for June 1 was CREAK. Before that, the Wordle word of the day for May 31 was MANOR. The Wordle word of the day for May 30 was ATOLL, and the Wordle word of the day for May 29 was BAYOU. Further, the Wordle word of the day for Wordle 343 was CREPT and before that, the Wordle word of the day for Wordle 342 was TIARA. The Wordle word of the day for Wordle 341 – May 26 was ASSET, which means assert or confirm as a result of one’s own experience that something is true or accurately so described. The word of the day for May 25 before that was VOUCH, and before that, on May 24, the Wordle word of the day for Wordle 339 was ALBUM. The Wordle word of the day for Wordle 338 on May 23 was HINGE. Before that, Wordle 337 word of the day for May 22 was MONEY. Wordle 336 word of the day for May 21 was SCRAP.

The correct guess of the Wordle word will mark a particular block with the single letter as ‘green.’ If the secret word has the letter ‘R’ in it, but your chosen word places the letter in the wrong block, it will be shown in yellow. If the block remains grey, it means the letter is not in any spot. Each day, Wordle will choose a new word of the day, so in other words, the secret word keeps changing.

