AGARTALA: Tripura Transport Minister, Sushanta Chowdhury, on Wednesday informed that the India-Bangladesh railway trade through Agartala (Tripura)-Akhaura (Bangladesh) is expected to start within the next six months.

While speaking with reporters, Chowdhury said that the work of the Agartala (Tripura)-Akhaura (Bangladesh) railway link is under process in two phases.

“One phase is from Badharghat to Nischintapur in Tripura and Nischintapur to Bangladesh. Two companies are working which are IRCON and TEXMACO Limited. Work is going speedily. Almost 88 per cent work has already been finished and the long-standing demand of people which is strengthening the trade between Tripura and Bangladesh will be started soon after the construction work of Nischintapur railway station will be finished. For this large number of people, goods will come here and will go to Bangladesh for that Tripura will be reached in a good position of trading and it will, of course, generate employment opportunity”, Tripura Transport Minister told reporters.

Also read: Restoring the Changrabandha-Burimari railway link can boost cross-border trade

He further informed that the senior officials of the Tripura government along with the minister have visited the spot and within six months the work might be finished.

“From Badharghat to Nischintapur in Tripura, it will be broad-gauge and the rest will be meter gauge. Through shipment the goods will be imported and exported and hopefully within six months it will be started”, the minister said.

On March 26, the minister visited the ongoing construction site of the Agartala-Akhaura railway link project at Nischintapur and it is expected to be completed within June 2023.

However, India’s portion of construction is almost on the edge of completion.