AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Wednesday drew the attention of Bangladeshi garment manufacturers towards Tripura and invited them to invest in the Northeastern state.

“Bangladesh is a giant in the garments industry. I want to ask the business tycoons to come and set up their manufacturing units in Sabroom, only 72 kilometres away from Chittagong port. We are setting up a logistic hub, Special Economic Zone where the Bangladeshi investors can get subsidies”, Biplab Kumar Deb said.

He added, “If the manufactured clothes are exported, the businessmen have to pay customs duties while if it is manufactured in Tripura, the Indian government will offer subsidies to the manufacturing plants.”

Deb said, “both the Prime Ministers have taken the long-standing camaraderie between India and Bangladesh to new heights. Whenever I sought Bangladesh PM’s help for any project, she did not refuse. She gave everything to Tripura”.

He also said that projects worth several thousand crores were in the implementing stage in Tripura and Bangladesh could get benefitted from it.

“Bangladesh is an exporter of cement and steel. In Tripura, infrastructure development projects worth Rs 3,500 crore are under progress including railways. Bangladesh can also take advantage of it. When the North East will operate its trade through Chittagong port, Bangladesh shall also see a boost in the economy”, Deb added.