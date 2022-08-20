While people governments, as well as the people, are trying to shift toward green energy and emission-free transportation, getting your hands on an electric vehicle is still quite a big issue for the majority in India.

This is because electric vehicles are quite expensive in India and the cheaper models do not meet upto the expectation of the people.

However, there are some cars that can be quite affordable in the Indian market.

We have list out some of them:

5. Strom Motors R3

Source : Cardekho

The Storm Motors R3 is more like a trike than a car as it has three wheels with seating capacity of two persons. This three-wheeled EV would cost you Rs 4.5 lakh.

It is loaded with a 15LW electric motor producing 90Nm of torque. The top speed is claimed to be 80km while the range is claimed to be 120, 160 or 200 kilometres based on the driving modes.

4. Mahindra E Verito

The electric variant of the Verito that once was one of the coolest sedans by Mahindra comes with a lot of features. The price of Mahindra E Verito starts at Rs 9.13 Lakh and has 2 variants.

The eVerito has a 288ah Lithium Ion battery with 72V 3 phase AC induction motor producing 41.5bhp and 91Nm of torque. It has a range of 110km which is good for in city use.

Also read : Hyundai India to launch 5 new cars in 2022

3. Tata Tigor EV

Source : Cardekho

The Tata Tigor EV price starts at ? 12.49 Lakh and is one of the most practical EV in the market. The Tigor EV can reach a top speed of 120 Kmph and is equipped with a Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack.

The Motor delivers 74 bhp and 170 Nm of torque.

The car has a driving range of 306 Km which makes it quite useful and practical similar to fossil fuel driven vehicles.

Also read : Royal Enfield Hunter 350 finally in showrooms

2. Tata Nexon EV

The Tata Nexon EV is probably the most popular EV right now in India.

Starting at a price of Rs 14.99 lakh it has a range of 312 km and a 5 Star Global NCAP safety rating. The Nexon EV delivers a Top Speed of 120 Kmph and can reach a speed of 0-100 kmph in just 9.9 seconds.

It is capable of delivering 127 bhp and 245 Nm of torque.

The Nexon EV also comes with regenerative braking.

1. Hyundai Kona Electric

The Hyundai Kona Electric is another great car in the Indian market and has people are looking forward to it as it comes from Hyundai.

The Kona Electric comes with Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) delivering 134 bhp and 395 Nm of torque.

It has a 39.2 kWh, Lithium Ion Polymer, 327 volt battery with 57 mins fast charging capacity.

It also gets regenerative braking and has a range of 300 kilometres.

The price starts at Rs 23.84 lakh in India.

Also read : The best and cheapest 5G mobiles on offer in India