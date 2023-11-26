Guwahati: The High Commissioner of Singapore in India, Simon Wong Wie Kuen visited the Assam Pavilion at the ongoing 42nd India International Trade Fair (IITF) at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi on Saturday.

The High Commissioner was impressed with the Assamese products on display and opined that these products have a great market in Singapore.

He said many Assamese products can now be directly exported to Singapore.

High Commissioner Kuen spent around 15 minutes at the Assam Pavilion and interacted with the officials manning the stalls.

Reacting to the Singapore High Commissioner’s visit to the Assam Pavilion, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on X (formerly Twitter), “Thank you, Your Excellency, High Commissioner Wong! Like you, I too hope to see more Assamese products exported and sold in Singapore and Southeast Asia with the direct air cargo route between Guwahati and Singapore. Grateful for your constant support.”

Himachal Pradesh minister for industries Harshwardhan Chauhan visited the Assam Pavilion on Thursday and appreciated the array of products on display.

In the visitors’ notebook, Chauhan wrote, “Very nice display of handicrafts and handloom of Assam. Good that the old and traditional culture of Assam has been preserved.”