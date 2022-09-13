Quordle is a web-based word game, and is quite similar to Wordle. Every day, Quordle comes up with a new set of tricky words.

Like Wordle, Quordle too is an interesting word puzzle game, and it has gained attention of a large section of people across the globe. People play the word puzzle game by visiting the website, quordle.com. Quordle is popular for coming up with tough words on most days.

13 September 2022, As the Quordle words of the day are quite difficult to guess, players are always in search of hints and clues. Players need to guess 4 words of the day within nine chances. It is important to guess all four words correctly without losing chances.

Quordle 232 Hints Today: Clues for 13 September 2022

Here are our hints for today’s Quordle words of the day:

The Quordle 232 first word of the day starts with the letter ‘H’ and ends with the letter ‘T’. It is a synonym of the word robbery.

The second word of the day starts with the letter ‘D’ and ends with the letter ‘N’. It is related to submersion in water.

The third word of the day starts with the letter ‘A’ and ends with the letter ‘E’. It is the name of a plant that grows in water.

The fourth word of the day starts with the letter ‘B’ and ends with the letter ‘E’. The term is used to represent a beautiful woman. The word has letter ‘L’ and ‘E’ repeated.

What’s the Daily Quordle 232 Answer on 13 September?

HEIST

DROWN

ALGAE

BELLE

