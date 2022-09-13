What excites you more- playing your favorite game or getting free rewards? What if we tell you that you can get both. Garena Free Fire MAX players can not only enjoy playing the game but can also claim free rewards using redemption codes. Yes, similar to Free Fire, Free Fire MAX players can also claim in-game items like characters, weapons, skins, and much more for free. The steps to claim the rewards are simple and easy. To claim the freebies today you need to visit the Free Fire redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.
As the name says, Free Fire MAX is the higher version of Free Fire with more advanced effects, animations, and graphics. Players can know that the codes which can be used to claim the freebies are also same as that of the Garena Free Fire along with the website which you need to visit to redeem the codes. Also, the players of Garena Free Fire who already have an account can login to Free Fire MAX by using their existing Free Fire account.
Garena Free Fire has been banned in India and now players there are playing Garena Free Fire MAX. However, it is also limited to only the Android users. Garena Free Fire MAX has been removed for download from the App Store in India, but the android users can still play it by downloading it from the Google Play store.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for September 13 , 2022 :
ET5W-G345-T6YH
RGY1-TG4F-VBE4
G5B6-NY3M-KU8H
DCV3-BH4E-JRFI
Y9H8-7GY6-FT8D
FQX1-FT2Q-S3WS
GEF8-B4N5-M6YK
OB98-7FD6-E5TR
JI56-Y9HI-8UBJ
FY87-HYBT-VGFC
VXSB-EN4K-56I9
Y8H7-B6V5-C4XS
3EAW-QSD2-CV3G
TER5-F43E-SWAS
WEYVGQC3CT8Q
GCNVA2PDRGRZ
JHGR-KIU7-HG45
UOJ8-7B6F-5DRE
J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
B3G7A22TWDR7X
3IBBMSL7AK8G
8F3QZKNTLWBZ
BG4N-EJ4K-5L6O
SARG886AV5GR
FF7MUY4ME6SC
FJK8-SL6W-Q203
9ER8-FG7H-BYU4
JVK9-DS2W-QJ2U
Y54E-RF3G-BE4E
JON9-8B7V-FY6D
F6C5-X4SA-3QWE
2DF3-GHRT-UG76
F4G5-TYH9-KJU7
4VRB-5TJK-GY6H
5FD4-SQED-2FV3
B4J5-TIY8-H765
DR8S-F2VB-N4J5
KTIY-8H76-B8V5
CDRS-F5EV-456I
FH3R-NF1B-VD8S
A52E-Q12Q-6E3D
SCX4-VB21-HD85
EY64-5RF3-GB7D
GD8H-JEUI-84I7
6TRG-FBH4-NJCK
IX8S-765Y-4QE2
FV9B-F8HJ-V9UI
87YD-G2TE-B4RJ
G6VT-5RSF-AV7W
FV5S-GW7T-5TR4
5TYO-1H9J-I8NU
F3U4-756T-GB8C
NE4I-5I6Y-KH7M
B7LV-O6DS-I876
5QRE-2DC3-V4BR
HTJG-IHB8-7V6C
X5SA-4QER-2D3F
