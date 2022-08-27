Quordle is a web-based word game, and is quite similar to Wordle. Every day, Quordle comes up with a new set of tricky words.

Like Wordle, Quordle too is an interesting word puzzle game, and it has gained attention of a large section of people across the globe. People play the word puzzle game by visiting the website, quordle.com. Quordle is popular for coming up with tough words on most days.

26 August 2022, As the Quordle words of the day are quite difficult to guess, players are always in search of hints and clues. Players need to guess 4 words of the day within nine chances. It is important to guess all four words correctly without losing chances.

Quordle 215 Hints Today: Clues for 27 August 2022

Here are our hints for today’s Quordle words of the day:

Hint 1: The answers for today start with the letters – U, G, H, and C.

Hint 2: The solutions end with the following letters – P, E, N, and L.

Hint 3: Two words have vowels that are repeated twice.

Hint 4: Two words of the day have no similar letters.

Hint 5: The vowel A is present in the last two words for Saturday.

What’s the Daily Quordle 215 Answer on 27 August?

Word 1: USURP

Word 2: GORGE

Word 3: HAVEN

Word 4: CANAL

