Quordle is a web-based word game, and is quite similar to Wordle. Every day, Quordle comes up with a new set of tricky words.

Like Wordle, Quordle too is an interesting word puzzle game, and it has gained attention of a large section of people across the globe. People play the word puzzle game by visiting the website, quordle.com. Quordle is popular for coming up with tough words on most days.

25 August 2022, As the Quordle words of the day are quite difficult to guess, players are always in search of hints and clues. Players need to guess 4 words of the day within nine chances. It is important to guess all four words correctly without losing chances.

Quordle 212 Hints Today: Clues for 25 August 2022

Here are our hints for today’s Quordle words of the day:

Hint 1: The answers for the day begin with the letters – S, T, G, and C.

Hint 2: The words end with the following letters – K, K, E, and E.

Hint 3: The vowel A is present in all the four words of the day for Thursday.

Hint 4: The third word for today has three vowels.

Hint 5: The vowel E is present in the third and fourth word of the day.

What’s the Daily Quordle 213 Answer on 25 August?

STALK

TRACK

GAUZE

CHAFE

