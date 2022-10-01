NEW DELHI: The price of commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has been slashed in India by the oil marketing companies in the country.

The Indian oil marketing companies have slashed the price of commercial LPG cylinders by at least Rs 25.50.

However, there was no change in the rates of domestic LPG cylinders used in households.

With the fresh reduction in prices, now a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will cost Rs 1859.50 instead of Rs 1885 in Delhi.

The prices in Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, have been revised to Rs 1959, Rs 1811.50 and Rs 2009.50 respectively.

Prices differ from state to state depending on the local VAT.

On July 6, prices of domestic LPG cylinders weighing 14.2 kgs were raised by Rs 50 per unit.